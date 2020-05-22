Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 270.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

