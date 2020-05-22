Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

