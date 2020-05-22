Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 88,803 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 719.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,803 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Valvoline worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 88.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. Valvoline Inc has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

