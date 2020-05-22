Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,500 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

BCH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of BCH opened at $17.17 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

