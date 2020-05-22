Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,432 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $2,309,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,459.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 361,831 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

