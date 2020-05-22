Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 30,429 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 230.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get II-VI alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,443. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.