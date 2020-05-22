Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,672 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,053,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,735,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,529,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,275,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,194,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFPT opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.41. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $702,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,380. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

