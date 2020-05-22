zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.60

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €145.60 ($169.30) and last traded at €144.60 ($168.14), with a volume of 9324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €140.20 ($163.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €112.00 ($130.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -84.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €95.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

