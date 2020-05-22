Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $172.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.52. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 31,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $3,437,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 195,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,056,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $897,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,211 shares of company stock worth $99,785,087 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

