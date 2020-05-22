Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Sell

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE IX opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. ORIX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in ORIX by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

