Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) to Hold

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.
About MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR
MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.
