Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) to Hold

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MONOY stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.55.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

