Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) to Hold

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of KDDIY opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.16. KDDI CORP/ADR has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

