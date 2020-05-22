Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Hold

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.44. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 766,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,261,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,315.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,083,605. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 415.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

