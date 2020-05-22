Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce $222.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.00 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $149.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $847.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.98 million to $903.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $776.06 million, with estimates ranging from $733.57 million to $820.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.04.

In related news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $46,839.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 14.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSSI opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $408.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

