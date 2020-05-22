Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Brokerages expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to post sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $16.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $18.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. UBS Group decreased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after buying an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,553,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,625,000 after buying an additional 739,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,952,000 after buying an additional 325,345 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BCE by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,381,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,900,000 after buying an additional 683,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,440,000 after buying an additional 104,414 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCE opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 90.15%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.