Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Brokerages expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to post sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $16.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $18.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BCE.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after buying an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,553,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,625,000 after buying an additional 739,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,952,000 after buying an additional 325,345 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BCE by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,381,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,900,000 after buying an additional 683,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,440,000 after buying an additional 104,414 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BCE opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 90.15%.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.
