Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Brokerages expect Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) to report sales of $32.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $33.20 million. Hometrust Bancshares posted sales of $33.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares will report full-year sales of $136.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hometrust Bancshares.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 15.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HTBI opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. Hometrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hometrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 534,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

