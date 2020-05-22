YY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. YY has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. YY had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. YY’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that YY will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of YY by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of YY by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of YY by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 46,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

