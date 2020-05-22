Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 10,580,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $25,124.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,175.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Yelp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,206 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Shares of YELP opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

