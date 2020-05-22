Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading Up 60.7%

Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND)’s stock price was up 60.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 221,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 161,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $851,000.00 and a PE ratio of -22.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

About Xander Resources (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.