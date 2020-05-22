WM Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 231 ($3.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 207.30 ($2.73).

LON MRW opened at GBX 178.85 ($2.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 188.75. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 157.55 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 216 ($2.84).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

