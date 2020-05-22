WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.53. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.49.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

