Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $220.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WIX. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.94.

Shares of WIX opened at $206.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $209.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wix.Com by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.Com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,634,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wix.Com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,721,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Wix.Com by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,037,000 after purchasing an additional 291,833 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

