Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock opened at $206.81 on Friday. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $209.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.94.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.