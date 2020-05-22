Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,250 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,690 ($35.39) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price (down previously from GBX 3,550 ($46.70)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a report on Monday, February 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,875 ($64.13) to GBX 3,610 ($47.49) in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,722.50 ($48.97).

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,469 ($32.48) on Friday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,786.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,890.86.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

