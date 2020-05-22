Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Whirlpool worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.13.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

