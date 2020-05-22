Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2020 – Brookfield Business Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2020 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Brookfield Business Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

5/1/2020 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – Brookfield Business Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

4/23/2020 – Brookfield Business Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

4/8/2020 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

4/2/2020 – Brookfield Business Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Brookfield Business Partners was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

3/24/2020 – Brookfield Business Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

BBU stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 419,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 233,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

