WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.38% of WD-40 worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,657,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,751,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,352,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,817,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.53.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

