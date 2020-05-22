Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Washington Federal worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,357 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart purchased 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,086 shares of company stock worth $533,419 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAFD opened at $25.01 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

