Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $139.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $124.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $186,636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $66,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.