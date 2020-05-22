Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $139.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $124.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $186,636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $66,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

