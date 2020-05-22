Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.21.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

