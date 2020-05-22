VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of VSEC opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. VSE has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.27 million during the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

In other VSE news, CEO John A. Cuomo bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $48,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,928.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Loftus bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,313.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,739 shares of company stock worth $231,744. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 23,257.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 233,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 232,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VSE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VSE by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 213,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in VSE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 164,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

