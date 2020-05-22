VR Education (LON:VRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.70

VR Education Holdings PLC (LON:VRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.70 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 578620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.29.

VR Education Company Profile (LON:VRE)

Vr Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Ltd, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, a social education and presentation platform that allows educators and corporate trainers to share their own content in a virtual setting for students.

