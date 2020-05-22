Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $269,234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.23. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $389.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.