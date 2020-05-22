Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $706.01 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,162,506 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 339,544 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Microsoft worth $706,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

