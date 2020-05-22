Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4746 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

