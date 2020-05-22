Vita Group (ASX:VTG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $0.98. Vita Group shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 96,092 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.97 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Vita Group (ASX:VTG)

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology products for small-to-medium business, retail, and large enterprise and government customers in Australia. The company also offers services, technology accessories, and men's active and lifestyle apparels. In addition, it provides medical grade skincare treatments and products.

