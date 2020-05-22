Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VTY has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.08) price objective (down from GBX 1,380 ($18.15)) on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,123.40 ($14.78).

VTY opened at GBX 722 ($9.50) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 725.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62).

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £89,994.60 ($118,382.79). Also, insider Ian Tyler purchased 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 19,134 shares of company stock worth $10,998,780 in the last quarter.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

