Victrex plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Victrex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VTXPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. Victrex has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

