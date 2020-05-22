Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 224.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,123,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 159,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 106,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 206,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of VET stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $835.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.56.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.21). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.