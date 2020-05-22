VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.98

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 10430014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $576.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.39.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 9,090,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

