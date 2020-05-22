Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
VREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
VREX opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $695.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.26, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.39. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
