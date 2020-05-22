Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VREX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

VREX opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $695.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.26, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.39. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

