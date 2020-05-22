ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.78

ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $9.15. ValiRx shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 298,679 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.

ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

