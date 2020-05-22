Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $184.19

Shares of Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.19 and traded as high as $233.50. Urban&Civic shares last traded at $227.50, with a volume of 138,570 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UANC shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban&Civic in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $325.22 million and a PE ratio of 26.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 288.04.

In related news, insider William Holland acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £18,420 ($24,230.47).

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

