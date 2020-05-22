United Utilities Group’s (UU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

United Utilities Group (LON:UU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UU. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,011 ($13.30) to GBX 996 ($13.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded United Utilities Group to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 975 ($12.83) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.90 ($13.26).

Shares of UU opened at GBX 892.80 ($11.74) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 889.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 920.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($8.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

