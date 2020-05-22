United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of United Therapeutics worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,686. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $124.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

