UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,100 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 809,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

UMB Financial stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 404.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

