UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCRO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Micro Focus International to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.29 ($9.66).

Shares of MCRO stock opened at GBX 406.10 ($5.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 415.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 791.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60).

In other news, insider Greg Lock acquired 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £241,395 ($317,541.44).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

