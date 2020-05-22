UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 195.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,395,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $68.95 and a 12-month high of $113.57.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.