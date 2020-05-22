UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

SMG stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $149.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.