UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.55% of Callaway Golf worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 311,214 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

ELY opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. Callaway Golf Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

